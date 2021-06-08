THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Criminal gangs divulged plans for moving drug shipments and carrying out killings on a secure messaging system run by the FBI.
That's according to law enforcement agencies that unveiled a global sting operation Tuesday they said dealt an "unprecedented blow" to organized crime.
The operation known as Trojan Shield led to police raids in 16 nations. More than 800 suspects were arrested and more than 32 tons of drugs were seized along with 250 firearms, 55 luxury cars and more than $148 million in cash and cryptocurrencies.
The seeds of the sting were sown when law enforcement agencies earlier took down two encrypted platforms that had been used by criminal gangs. That left the gangs in the market for a new means of communication, and the FBI stepped in.
