Goats feast on kudzu at retirement community

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) -- Friday feast! On Friday, goats from Wells Farms were brought to the Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem to graze on kudzu plants.
The animals are meant to be a safe, environmentally friendly way to manage vegetation.
The City of Winston-Salem is in charge of this pilot program that will be done in the spring and summer over the course of three years.
