North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper updates the public during a coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Roy Cooper announced on Friday that they are lifting capacity and gathering limits, Social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements in North Carolina. 

Governor Cooper announced this news in a statement on Twitter and a press conference. 

Governor Cooper says that mandatory indoor mask requirements will still be in place on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.

