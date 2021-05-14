CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Roy Cooper announced on Friday that they are lifting capacity and gathering limits, Social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements in North Carolina.
Governor Cooper announced this news in a statement on Twitter and a press conference.
Effective immediately, we are lifting all mandatory capacity & gathering limits & social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements. That means in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant.— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 14, 2021
Governor Cooper says that mandatory indoor mask requirements will still be in place on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.
There will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings. There will be strong recommendations by the @NCDHHS for people to wear masks indoors in certain public places.— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 14, 2021
