COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster traveled to the United States Southern Border in Texas this weekend to visit South Carolina National Guard soldiers. 

During the trip, Gov. McMaster's office says he met with members of the 2-151st Aviation Regiment and 1052nd Transportation Company at a military installation and Customs and a Border Protection sector headquarters. 

He also received briefings from senior military leadership from the area according to his office.

Gov. McMaster says that he met with officials in both El Paso and Del Rio during the visit. 

