COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster traveled to the United States Southern Border in Texas this weekend to visit South Carolina National Guard soldiers.
During the trip, Gov. McMaster's office says he met with members of the 2-151st Aviation Regiment and 1052nd Transportation Company at a military installation and Customs and a Border Protection sector headquarters.
Gov. McMaster in a helicopter near the El Paso border (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. McMaster sits in a helicopter in El Paso near the border (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. McMaster stands in front of a crowd with a helicopter behind him (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. Mcmaster listens to a briefing from an official in El Paso (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. McMaster examines a helicopter (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. McMaster in front of the border wall in El Paso (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. McMaster pets a horse near the border wall (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
McMaster walks along the border wall in El Paso (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
McMaster speaks to crowd during his visit (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. McMaster speaks during his visit (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. McMaster speaks to an audience of National Guard troops (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
McMaster speaks with National Guard troops at the border wall (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
Gov. McMaster listens to an official at the border wall (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
McMaster listens to an official near the border wall (South Carolina Governor’s Office, April 4, 2021)
He also received briefings from senior military leadership from the area according to his office.
Gov. McMaster says that he met with officials in both El Paso and Del Rio during the visit.
