COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster and firefighters across the state celebrated the signing of S1071 Firefighter Healthcare Benefit.
This bill will provide money to firefighters who Are diagnosed with cancer directly related to the job.
“17,000 plus members of the South Carolina fire service have something there to protect them,” said Assistant Fire Chief Tracy Williams At Westview-Fairforest Fire Department.
He battled cancer back in 2009, and understands the need to help the men and women who risk themselves everyday in the line of profession.
“The chemicals that were exposed to in the line of duty from the products of combustion, enter our bodies not only through inhalation but also through skin absorption,” Jonathan Homes, South Carolina Fire Marshal.
The new law would pay a firefighter $20,000 if diagnosed with cancer, $12,000 a year for medical expenses.
In the unfortunate circumstances the firefighter passes away, their beneficiary would receive $75,000.
According to the S1071, 'Cancer' includes malignant neoplasms of the following body areas and organ systems:
- central and peripheral nervous system;
- oropharyngeal;
- respiratory tract;
- gastrointestinal tract;
- hepatobiliary;
- solid organ and endocrine;
- genitourinary and male reproductive;
- GYN;
- skin, soft tissue, and breast; and
- bone and blood.
Senator Thomas Alexander is the chief sponsor of the bill.
“It’s a need that you have, it’s been a long time and coming. Thank you for standing with us to get us to where we our has been a coordinated effort,” Alexander said.
“We know it’s an issue and we needed to do something to help protect our firefighters,” Williams said.
“These exposures to contaminants make firefighters many times more likely to develop certain forms of cancer than the general population,” Jones said.
Gov. McMaster officially signed the bill on September 29. Wednesday’s ceremony was a formal signing celebration.
Funding still has to be secured for the act, which could be around $3.5M.
Legislators will take up the issue in January.
It’s slated to go into affect July 1, 2021
