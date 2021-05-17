GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood City Police Department says officers are responding to a shooting on Pearl Street in Greenwood, SC.
This situation is still developing. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
More news: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System updates their visitation limits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.