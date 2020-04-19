Grandmother hosts at-home prom for grandson after school closes

Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) -- School closures across the country are impacting the way seniors celebrate their final days in school. With no school activities, seniors are missing out on milestones like prom and graduation.
One metro family is making sure their senior year goes out with a bang.
Tonight is a very special night for one of the seniors here at Creighton Prep. It's prom night thanks to the help of one loving grandma.
"He wasn't going to have a memory at all—expect no prom," said Patti Cacioppo.
Patti Cacioppo wasn't going to let her grandson, Salvatore miss out on his senior prom.
So she created the perfect night for him--a meal complete with Salvatore’s favorite food, corsages, and the perfect date.
"It means a lot. I mean she's getting younger by the day so," said Salvatore.
Salvatore says his life is completely different than it was just a few months ago.
"it's been tough, I mean, all of our classes are online now and some of them we don't even interact really with the teachers or other students it's do your work get it done,” said Salvatore.
Now after a much different senior year than he imagined, a new memory with his grandmother that will last a lifetime.
"I wanted him to have a memory different than all the other kids, no prom. It's a prom but it's not a prom. It will give him a memory that he won't have otherwise and that's what I wanted him to have,” said Patti.
Creating the perfect prom night in a world that's anything but normal.
Salvatore works at Hy-Vee and when they heard about his grandma's idea for prom night—they decided to provide the family with all the supplies for the night including the meal and the flowers.
