Great Smoky Mountains National Park

View of Western North Carolina from Clingmans Dome

Jim Renfro, NPS

 (Source: NPS)

(FOX Carolina) – The National Park Service has announced the closure of Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be extended at least through April 30.

Officials said all park areas, except the Foothills Parkway and Spur, are closed.

Read more about how the coronavirus is impacting National Parks across America.

MORE NEWS: Harrah's Cherokee Casinos extends temporary closure, furloughs majority of employees

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.