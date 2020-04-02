(FOX Carolina) – The National Park Service has announced the closure of Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be extended at least through April 30.
Officials said all park areas, except the Foothills Parkway and Spur, are closed.
Read more about how the coronavirus is impacting National Parks across America.
