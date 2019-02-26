(FOX Carolina) - Southern Specialties Inc. is voluntarily recalling select bags of Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
According to the recall posted on the FDA's website the company shipped the product to one distribution center. The company says although most of the product was retrieved before distribution, some shipped on February 17 to stores in multiple states.
States that could have received the contaminated product include: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Southern Specialties says to date they have not received any reports or illnesses associated with the recall.
