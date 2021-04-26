GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Council rejected an ordinance on Monday that would have placed a six-month moratorium on the development of commercial and multi-family projects directly adjacent to single-family homes.
According to the council, to protect neighborhoods while the City of Greenville updates its Land Management Ordinance (LMO), they adopted a resolution to address design/dimension standards andproject/buffering requirements. This amendment will apply to non-residential uses and multi-family uses that are adjacent to single-family homes, according to the council.
The City of Greenville recently adopted the GVL2040 plan. This plan will direct the future growth of the city into higher-density nodes connected by major corridors. Officials say that GVL2040's goal is to protect the character of existing single-family neighborhoods.
The resolution adopted by the council directs staff to address some development issues in the LMO when the development is adjacent to singly family use properties. These development issues include; outdoor activity, outdoor dining, commercial trash collection light pollution, field changes to construction without prior approval, lot coverage allowances for non-residential properties and setback requirements. These development issues also include height transition for multi-family/ non-residential properties and landscape buffers requirements for non-residential/multi-family properties.
The council says the resolution also directs staff to bring back a recommendation in 30 days on development issues when adjacent to single-family homes. These issues include; traffic/noise concerns, stormwater controls, parking requirements and defined uses within zoning districts.
City staff says they will create a webpage for community input.
These amendments will be submitted to the Planning Commission for review and a public hearing before coming back before City Council.
