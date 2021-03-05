GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a man that was last seen early Friday morning.
According to deputies 71-year-old Jerry Eugene Pruitt was last seen on N. Barton Rd. in Greenville County at 7:00 am and has not been heard from since.
Deputies say that Pruitt is driving a beige 1996 Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate that reads TKV285.
Anyone with information on Pruitt's whereabouts should call 911.
