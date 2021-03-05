GREENVILE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.
Deputies say that Linda Hall Morgan was last seen on Willow Leaf Court.
Morgan is described by deputies as measuring around five feet, nine inches and weighting around 140 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.
Deputies say that she is likely to be wearing brown corduroy pants with brown boots and a white shirt.
The sheriff's office says that Morgan is driving a 2015 Honda CR-V with a South Carolina license plate that reads DRF296.
Anyone with information on Linda Morgan's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
