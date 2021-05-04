GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Offices says they are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot of a Dollar General on Augusta Road.
According to Deputy Kory Morian, deputies received a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Morian says the man has been taken to the hospital.
This investigation is still ongoing. We will update this story when we know more.
