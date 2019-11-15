Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina)--It’s important to keep your pets cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It’s something animal shelters have to think about too. Greenville County Animal Center is renovating its heating and cooling system, but they need a place to put the animals in the meantime. They can’t begin construction until the kennel is emptied. That’s where the community comes in.
Right now, more than 30 dogs need a place to stay—whether temporary or permanent. Paula Church with the Greenville County Animal Center says a new HVAC unit in the kennel has been a long-time coming. It’s to provide the best environment for the pups.
“It's never been air-conditioned in there so it's really tough on the animals in the summertime. It's heated in there but it could be better so this is going to really improve the quality of the animals' lives during their stay here,” says Church.
The center is hoping to clear the kennel by the end of next week. Foster period is up to two weeks long, but Church says adoptions are always welcomed. For anyone willing to foster or adopt, head to Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Road. They’re open Monday-Friday 12 p.m. –7 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
(0) comments
