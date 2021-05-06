GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance identifying suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on Thursday morning near the Remington Ranch subdivision.
Deputies say that they believe the suspect broke into at least 12 vehicles and 10 different homes during this time. They add that the suspects took cash and stole one vehicle.
According to deputies, the suspect(s) stole a car using keys that were left in the center console of the vehicle. They say that this vehicle is a 2021 Nissan Rogue (tag:UDV-269).
Deputies as that anyone with information concerning these incidents call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Investigators believe there are at least four suspects involved, however only two are shown in the photographs.
