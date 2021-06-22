GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they are asking for information on a missing woman that was last seen on Sunday.
GCSO says that 39-year-old Crosbie "Michelle" Brunson was last seen leaving a residence along Old Grove Rd around 6:00 Sunday evening and has not bene seen since.
Deputies shared a photo of Brunson on the official GCSO Facebook page but noted that she currently weighs around 90 to 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on Brunson's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210 or CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
