GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said parents should submit their requests for their children's return to brick-and-mortar school by Nov. 30.
According to the GCS website, requests will be granted based on space availability in brick-and-mortar schools.
GCS said there are currently no open seats for virtual students to return to brick-and-mortar schoools but GCS would like to determine how many students are interested in returning next semester.
"We try to accomodate as many schools as possible because we want to students to be successful. Family hardship could include something like a family member who has a medical condition or a compromised immune system. None of these are guarantees of someone getting in, but we do try our best." said Tim Wallen.
GCS said their primary goal is to return our traditional students to full-time, in-person instruction as soon as it is safe to do so.
The application to can be found here.
