GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) While a job fair is out of the question amid the coronavirus outbreak, Greenville County Schools says they're still looking to hire employees for several different positions.
The school system says they're looking to hire full and part-time bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service personnel.
Benefits, including health and dental care, are offered. They also have retirement, sick leave and free life insurance for employees working 30 and more hours each week.
Hourly pay for each position is as follows:
- Bus Driver $15.21 – $19.06
- Bus Aide $10.43 – $16.54
- Custodian $11.25 – $13.71
- Food Services $11.25 – $13.71
For more information, click here and go to the Hourly link.
