Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced that Bobby Eugene Arnold of Greenville pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Evidence presented at the case showed that on April of 2017, Arnold severely beat his victim in the head and face. After the beating, Arnold loaded the victim's unconscious body into the rear of a vehicle and drove to Northside Park.
Attorney's say once Arnold arrived at the park, he left the car with his victim inside bleeding profusely. The vehicle and the victim were not discovered until several hours later by a park employee.
Prosecutors say that due to the life threatening injuries sustained from the assault, the victim spent 8 months in the hospital and is now wheelchair bound.
Arnold will serve his 12 year sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
