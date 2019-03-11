GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenville man is sentenced to twenty years in jail after being found guilty on criminal sexual conduct with minors charges.
The South Carolina's solicitors office announced that Solomon Dale Johnson, 54, pled guilty on March 8th, 2019, to four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 2nd degree.
Johnson also pled guilty to five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree, on March 8th, 2019.
Evidence presented at the hearing shows that the defendant sexually abused two victims from 2010 through 2016 in Greenville County.
The case was investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and prosecuted by the 13th circuit of the SC Solicitor's Office.
