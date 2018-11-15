GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man will spend the next decade in federal prison for transporting a woman for prostitution.
U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lyndon says evidence presented in court shows Patrick Rashad Durham, 29, facilitated the prostitution of a woman from South Carolina to North Carolina and Florida in 2014. Lyndon says Durham severely assaulted the victim at least ten times.
Durham also has prior convictions for possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, strong arm robbery, criminal domestic violence, and 3rd degree assault and battery.
In addition to the federal sentence, U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks ordered Durham to face a five-year term of court-ordered supervision upon release. Because there is no parole in the federal system, Durham will serve his sentence in full.
Durham is also required to pay $10,000 in restitution for the victim, which was ordered as forfeiture.
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant US Attorneys Jamie Lea Schoen and Carrie Fisher Sherard prosecuted the case.
