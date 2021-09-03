GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department says that there was a deadly motorcycle wreck on I-85 southbound at the I-385 interchange.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT: There was a deadly motorcycle wreck on I-85 southbound at the I-385 interchange. Expect delays and please seek alternative routes.— Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) September 3, 2021
Officers are asking people to expect delays avoid the area if possible.
Stay with us as we work to get more information.
