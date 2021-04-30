GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Police Department are requesting the public's assistance in finding Adrian Smith, a 14-year-old missing juvenile.
Officers say that he was last seen at 500 Wenwood Road on April 26. They add that his mother believes he may still be in the area of of Wenwood Road in one of the apartment complexes.
Officers describe Adrian as a male who is 6'02" tall and 150 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-271-5333
