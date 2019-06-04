GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department needs your help identifying two people who were present during an assault over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post, officers are looking for two witnesses who were present during an early morning assault on Saturday, June 1.
The incident took place at the intersection of E. Washington Street and S. Brown Street.
A gentleman was brutally attacked by three individuals, and was reportedly left in critical condition. Two brothers were arrested, though police are still searching for the third suspect.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Two brothers are under arrest following an early morning…
Investigators say they simply want to speak with the witnesses regarding the incident in an effort to figure out who the third suspect may be.
Anyone who may recognize the two pictured are asked to contact detectives at (864) 467-5342.
MORE NEWS:
Solicitor asks judge to deny Will Lewis' lawyer's motion to quash indictments
Police investigating after skimming device found on pump at Greenville gas station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.