GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department needs your help identifying two people who were present during an assault over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, officers are looking for two witnesses who were present during an early morning assault on Saturday, June 1.

The incident took place at the intersection of E. Washington Street and S. Brown Street.

A gentleman was brutally attacked by three individuals, and was reportedly left in critical condition. Two brothers were arrested, though police are still searching for the third suspect.

Investigators say they simply want to speak with the witnesses regarding the incident in an effort to figure out who the third suspect may be.

Anyone who may recognize the two pictured are asked to contact detectives at (864) 467-5342.

