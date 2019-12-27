GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Christmas may be over, but Greenville police say you still need to be on the look out for the Grinch.
Officers are warning people not to leave the boxes from their Christmas gifts on the curb because they could entice burglars.
The boxes tell people exactly what is in a home, putting a target on the house.
While some boxes -- like those for TVs -- might be too big to fit in a garbage can, police recommend taking the time to break them down so they do fit or dropping them off at a recycling center.
