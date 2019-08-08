GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crime scene tape was wrapped outside the entrance to the Citgo Corner Mart at the corner of Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road Thursday evening as Greenville police said they were investigating an armed robbery.
The robbery was reported just before 5 p.m., police said.
A perimeter was setup and K-9 teams were called in to help search for the suspect.
Police said a suspect jumped over the counter and pulled out a gun. That suspect fled with cash in hand and ran down Lowndes Hill Road.
No one was hurt.
