GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers responded to a suspicious package at Harris Teeter on Monday night, but the threat turned out to be a false alarm.
The Greenville City Police Department along with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to report.
Officers say that after investigating the scene, they found out that the suspicious package was just an instapot.
