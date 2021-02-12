GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department says 30-year-old John Churdar, was found unharmed Friday morning.
According to Police, Churdar was found safe on West Washington Street. Officers say he is now being cared for and with his family.
According to the police, Churdar had last been seen along Covey Hill Lane.
