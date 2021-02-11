GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department say it is searching for 30-year-old John Churdar, who is missing.
According to the police, Churdar was last seen along Covey Hill Ln.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.
