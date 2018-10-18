GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said they are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that took place on the grounds of Hughes Academy.
Police said the armed robbery occurred on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Police released surveillance phot
Hughes Academy of Science and Technology is located on Deoyley Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
