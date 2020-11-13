The Blood Connection and three of Greenville's sports teams, (Greenville Drive, Swamp Rabbits, Triumph), are joining together to fight COVID-19.  Together the organizations are hosting a blood and plasma drive at Fluor field. The event will be Friday, November 20th from 11-4 at the field. Fox Carolina's Justin has details.

