GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Water said they are encouraging "proactive flushing" at schools that were closed for months due to the COVID-19 outbreak as a means to remove any stagnant water from pipes and reduce lead levels and bacterial growth.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Greenville Water said that some schools in the northern states reported Legionella cases and that the water company was sending information on how to flushing maintenance to the Greenville County school district as a preventative measure.
Greenville Water said Legionella is a type of bacteria that can grow inside the plumbing systems of large buildings after long periods of non-use.
"People are exposed to Legionella when they inhale water droplets containing the bacteria. Legionella exposure is highest from devices such as showers, hot tubs and spray nozzles where a mist is formed," the news release explained.
Greenville Water said they use chloramination to disinfect water, so that there is no bacteria in the water that leaves the treatment plant en route to customers. However, the water provider said bacteria may form in a building's pipes during period's of non-use, which can be remedied by flushing.
"To support flushing efforts, Greenville Water flushed all water mains leading up to the hydrants on all Greenville County School properties at the beginning of August," the news release stated. "Flushing water service lines and the water connections plumbed to appliances is an easy way to ensure that high water quality is maintained. The proactive flushing practice moves older water sitting in the pipes out of the building and brings in fresh, disinfected water."
Click here to learn more about Legionella and flushing.
**Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that schools in northern Greenville County were affected be Legionella. This is not the case. Greenville County Schools confirms there are no water issues in any schools.
