GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced a new initiative called "Patches for a Purpose”. Deputies said these specialty uniform patches were created for deputies to help show support for organizations within within the community. Several awareness programs will be featured with each patch design and will be released throughout the year.
The first patch announced is the “Autism Awareness” patch.
This patch features the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office specialty design, with the puzzle piece background and represents awareness for the Autism Society, deputies said.
Members of the public can also show their support by purchasing the patches for $10 each.
Deputies said 100% of the proceeds will go the Autism Society, or the specific patch's respective organization.
If you would like a patch, fill out this form and return it to the sheriff's office with payment, and the sheriff's office will then mail your patch to you.
