GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenwood School District 50 announced that the district will have virtual learning days in September.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said the virtual learning days will take place on Friday, Sept. 3 and Tuesday, Sept. 7. The district will observe the Labor Day holiday as scheduled on Monday, Sept. 6.
On virtual learning days, students will not report to school, according to the district. Assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom for students in grades 1-12. K3-12 students will take Chromebooks home and/or receive paper packets. Teachers will have daily office hours, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., and be available for assistance via email during these times. Students will have 3 school days to complete assignments and completion of assignments will count as attendance for these two virtual learning days.
Dr. Glenn stated, “Our students and staff have worked extremely hard during the first few weeks of school despite the continual challenges presented by the pandemic and the high community spread we are experiencing. Our top priority has always been to provide our students with quality instruction in a safe learning environment. We have monitored our student and staff absences on a daily basis during the first few weeks of schools and recently released a COVID-19 dashboard with our numbers. In an effort to continue providing our students with great instruction while doing it safely, we feel it is in the best interest of our schools, students, staff and community to have two virtual learning days around the Labor Day holiday. This will allow us to maximize a contact break and reduce face-to-face contact. We look forward to everyone returning to school on Wednesday, September 8.”
