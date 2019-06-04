GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A home in Greer still have several bullet holes in it from a shooting late last month.
This left an entire neighborhood rattled.
It happened last month along Mountain view Avenue.
Now police are turning to the public for help to track down who's responsible.
The thought of someone firing into this home so many times also has the police reminding them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
Neighbors were spoke with say this is extremely out of character for their typically quiet neighborhood.
One of the people who lives in the home says he heard roughly 7 shots. The family is still finding new bullet holes in their home.
These bullets are just some of the damage done to a Greer home!
There is still shattered glass on the porch under where the door was shattered as well.
One bullet pierced a multilayered window that bullet landed in the television the homeowner says still works.
Another bullet flew through her living room, shattered a picture frame, going through the wall and into her stove that she is now nervous to use.
This homeowner along with her other neighbors are nervous to talk on camera because they are afraid this person who pulled the trigger will come back to their normally safe area and do this to another home.
Many of the neighbors have crime watch signs displayed in the front of their homes and they say that if they see anything, they will call police.
They are just hoping it doesn’t come to that...ever again.
There are a lot children and teens in this neighborhood and many are just hoping that this was an isolated incident and then they don't have to worry about it again.
Police were able to recover some of the bullets, but the homeowner at the center of this investigation says that there are still several lodged into her walls and it would be more expensive to get them out.
