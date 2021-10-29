GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hope you're not afraid of ghosts!
Greer is hosting ghost tours all weekend to celebrate Halloween.
Greer Heritage Museum Director, David Lovegrove will be leading the tours. And he's hoping participants will learn a little more about the town's history.
Lovegrove says the museum gets hundreds of people to sign up every year.
"We have these stories from the earliest days of Greer that are just unbelievable and crazy. And so, they make for really a fantastic setting. We get to talk about the history, the kind of life of those people at that time, but then there were a lot of things that happened that lead to spooky and unexplainable events that make for a great ghost story," Lovegrove said.
He tells ones of his favorite ghost stories. Here's how it goes:
On Trade Street, there was a family that bought a hotel and were renting it. The hotel had a balcony. Just off the balcony, on a dirt road, they noticed something.
"There was a watering trough for horses. And every evening, they and their guests would hear horses drinking out of the watering trough, but there were no horses there," Lovegrove said.
In the same building, on the bottom floor, was a mortuary. The mortuary had a horse stable behind it. So, 50 years prior, the horses were carrying bodies and later died. And many believe that's where the noises were coming from.
You can see the water troughs at the museum.
That's just one of Lovegrove's many stories. You can still get tickets for the ghost tours here.
There are also non-haunted events going on throughout the weekend, such as the Family Friendly Halloween Party or the Drivin' and Cryin' Rock Party.
