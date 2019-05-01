GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police say a pair of women wearing matching outfits did something not so cute: stole from a store and assaulted the manager.
Police say the women went into the Walmart on E. Wade Hampton Boulevard just after 9 p.m. on April 30 and tried to leave with a purse full of merchandise. One woman was blocked at the exit, but officers say she began assaulting the manager, before running face first into a parking lot bollard. She did, however, get into a black sedan and got away. Meanwhile the other woman escaped out of the other exit without the stolen goods.
Greer PD released photos of the pair, showing both wore Adidas shirts in contrasting patterns. Officers not the woman wearing the black shirt was the one who assaulted the manager and smacked the bollard, while the one wearing the white shirt got out the other exit.
If you know who these women are, you're asked to contact Greer PD at (864) 877-7906, e-mailing tellis@cityofgreer.org, or by messaging the department on Facebook. Greer PD also warns against naming the suspects in the comment section of their original post in order to keep you safe.
