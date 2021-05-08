GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department says they are seeking information about the whereabouts of Skilyr Leigh Hicks, a 22-year-old missing endangered person.
Officers describe Hicks as 5'1", 150lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. They say that she was last seen on Highgate Circle in Greer wearing black leggings and an oversized T-Shirt.
According to officers, she left her residence in an unknown vehicle and has ties to the Belton and Pelzer area. They add that she is known to suffer from some mental health issues.
Anyone with information concerning Hicks asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
