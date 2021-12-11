GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department hosted their 33rd annual "Cops for Tots" event at the Cannon Centre on Saturday.
Organizers said the "Cops for Tots" program started in 1988 when officers brought gifts to a family in the Sunnyside Community. Since then, the Greer Police Department has worked with the community to give presents to underprivileged children.
Lieutenant Patrick Fortenberry said in a statement, “the Cops for Tots program truly encompasses the Greer Police Department’s belief that Policing is a Partnership. Without the support and generosity of our community members and local businesses, this program would not be the success that it is. Through the partnerships we have fostered, many children in our community will have presents to play with on Christmas Day. This is a relationship-building event that creates positive memories with those that this program touches."
Officers expected to give toys to almost 250 kids on Saturday.
Check out these pictures from the event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.