CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group gathered at Clemson University on Friday morning for a walk and run for justice in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 while his family said he was out jogging in Brunswick, GA.
An arrest in the case did not happen until Thursday, after video surfaced of the killing.
Father and son duo Travis, 34, and Gregory McMichael, 64 were arrested Thursday evening and face charges for murder and aggravated assault.
Attorneys for Arbery's family said the suspects previously acknowledged in a police report that they grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a truck after seeing him running in their neighborhood
The organizer of the run in Clemson said a student came up with the idea on Thursday.
"We just have to be kind to one another, kind of remove a lot of these barriers around race," said event organizer Jill Shelnut. "I think it’s something that just continues to really hinder our society."
A group of about 20 showed up Friday morning at Sikes Hall, where the run and walk began and ended.
"Showing up today I think is just one of those many things that we can do as citizens to better protect other citizens," said Lauren Townson, a participant in the walk.
Clemson University police monitored the event to make sure the group was able to complete their run safely.
