Grubhub driver charged after woman was run over during COVID-19 dispute

CHICAGO (WBBM) -- Chicago police charged a Grubhub delivery driver accused of running over a woman with his car.
Police said Aamir Mohammed turned himself in Sunday night.
Video shows the 24-year-old victim being hit by the car Friday in East Lakeview outside Ms T’s Southern Fried chicken.
The owner said Mohammed, 30, came to pick up an order with Grubhub. She asked him to wait outside because of social distancing.
She said the delivery driver started a fight before running outside.
According to CPD, the victim sustained injures to both of her shoulders, pelvis, arms, and head.
