This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client Abdullatif Nasser at the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The Biden administration on Monday, July 19, 2021, transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending the Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. Nasser, who's in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016 but remained at Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency. (Shelby Sullivan-Bennis via AP)