ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Police are searching for a missing juvenile, who has not been seen since March 4, in the area of Dogwood Court in East Asheville.
Police are asking citizens to keep a look out for missing 16-year old Joshua Hardin, who is 5'7'' and 130 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information on the location of Joshua Hardin they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
