HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says that residents living in Canton, Clyde, Crabtree and areas downstream along the Pigeon river should seek higher ground immediately.
Deputies say that impending flooding is threatening the area.
Anyone who needs emergency shelter can find further details here: Haywood County Emergency Services offers emergency shelter for storms | News | foxcarolina.com
