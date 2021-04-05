Mild temperatures turn warmer than average through the week, with sunshine dominating through Wednesday. Thursday into Friday, the next round of rain moves in.
This morning, clear and cool in the 40s, with sunshine holding strong. Highs reach 77 Upstate and 72 in the mountains with a light breeze. Tonight drops into the 40s to near 50.
Tuesday and Wednesday continue to hold on to gorgeous weather, with full sunshine and highs warming into the 70s to low 80s. This is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Overnights will warm into the 50s.
Shower chances increase late in the week, staying spotty on Thursday, and getting more widespread on Friday. Highs stay in the 70s area-wide.
Some computer models show a drying trend for Saturday, while others still hold on to some showers, but all signs right now point to drier weather by Sunday, so we'll keep you posted on the latest information.
