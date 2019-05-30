HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County deputies said they arrested five suspects Wednesday morning with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County SWAT and Transylvania County SWAT Teams.
Deputies said the teams executed simultaneous search warrants on Lamplighter Lane and Madison Claire Avenue in East Flat Rock.
Detectives seized a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia during the raids.
Below are the suspects and their charges:
Benjamin Howard Tweed, age 47, of Madison Claire Ave in East Flat Rock:
- Felony aid and abet possession of a firearm by felon
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Tweed was released after posting a $6,700 secured bond.
Jennifer Susan Wilson, age 35, of Madison Claire Ave in East Flat Rock:
- Felony possession of a firearm by felon
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Wilson remains incarcerated in the Henderson County Jail under a $16,700 secured bond.
Amanda Blackwell Duncan, age 42, of Lamplighter Lane in East Flat Rock:
- Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance
Duncan was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Jonathon Michael Ervin, age 32, of Sleepy Gap Rd in Arden:
- Felony possession of methamphetamine
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Ervin was released after posting a $6,500 secured bond.
Allison Kristine Whipple, age 30, of Lamplighter Lane in East Flat Rock:
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine
Whipple was released after posting a $12,000 secured bond.
