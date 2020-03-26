HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Caolina) - Health officials in Henderson County said Thursday the county has six positive cases of COVID-19.
Officials believe the county is now experiencing community spread of the virus.
More COVID-19 cases are expected in the days to come.
