HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that a man was arrested in Hendersonville on Thursday for violating a domestic violence protective order against him.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified that 41-year-old Radames Caquias Hodges of Edneyville was seen at a location along South Allen Road in Hendersonville late Thursday morning.
Henderson County deputies say that Hodges was found to be in possession of a loaded 12 gage shotgun, a machete and methamphetamine.
The release says that Hodges was arrested in the same building that holds a Childcare / Pre-Kindergarten facility.
Hodges was arrested for violating the domestic violence protective order as well as possession of a firearm in violation of the domestic violence protective order and felony possession of methamphetamine, according to HCSO.
The sheriff's office says that Hodges is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Facility
