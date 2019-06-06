HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina) - It was a packed house for the Hendersonville City Council meeting Thursday evening, standing room only.
The majority of those who attended showed up to either support or oppose mayor Barbara Volk issuing a proclamation declaring June 15 "Hendersonville Pride Day". This is the first-ever proclamation of its kind for the small town.
This move on behalf of Volk aims at making Hendersonville more inclusive and fighting against discrimination and prejudice towards the LGBTQ community, according to local activists.
The proclamation was presented to Laura Bannister, who works with the Stone 50 Committee in Hendersonville, which is in charge of organizing pride day festivities.
"We've never been able to truly be ourselves in this community, and now we can be out in the community without shame, without fear," she said.
Before the proclamation was presented, there was a 15 minute public feedback session for people to voice their feelings on the particular matter.
One of many of voiced opposition was Travis Parker, the pastor of Zirconia Missionary Baptist Church.
"What we were in oppose of is the Mayor saying that Hendersonville is going to proclaim this to be a gay pride day," said Parker. He feels the mayor's proclamation implies everyone supports pride day.
"She is grouping us together, in reality saying we all believe that way, which we don't. We didn't want to come in hate, that wasn't our purpose. It never was when we first came, it was just separating beliefs and that's what we were trying to get across tonight."
Activists in favor of the proclamation say victory can be declared for the LGBTQ community in Hendersonville through the proclamation.
"This is huge, this is really big," Bannister said.
Pride day will start with movie night Friday, June 14 at the Center for Arts and Inspiration beginning at 7 p.m.
At noon on Saturday on June 15, there will be a picnic in Patton Park. At 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus will present their Stonewall Concert at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
